Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

CM Jam Kamal orders inquiry into killing of coal miners in Balochistan’s Machh

| January 3, 2021
0

QUETTA, Jan 03 (DNA): Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on
Sunday condemned the killing of eleven coal miners in Balochistan’s
Machh area and directed authorities concerned to fully investigate the
tragic incident.

“All authorities are ordered to fully investigate and take action on
splinji tragic incident to bring perpetrators to justice,” he wrote in a
tweet.

All authorities are ordered to fully investigate and take action on
splinji tragic incident to bring perpetrators to justice.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also condemned the killing of coal miners and
directed the FC to use all resources to apprehend the culprits behind
the shooting incident. “The condemnable killing of 11 innocent coal
miners in Machh Balochistan is yet another cowardly inhumane act of
terrorism,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

The coal miners were going to their workplace when unidentified armed
men opened fire on them, the law enforcement agencies sources said. The
injured and dead bodies were shifted to a hospital in Machh.

Unidentified gunmen said to be involved in the incident, as no further
details yet confirmed.

========

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

00

Sheikh Rasheed visits Usama Nadeem’s family to offer condolences

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday paid a visit to the family ofRead More

00

CNG stations shut in Punjab, KP after gas shortage

A fuel shortage has forced CNG stations to close in KP and Punjab indefinitely. CaptiveRead More

  • India sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan: FM

  • Interior Minister seeks Mach incident report from IG

  • CDA generated more than targeted revenue during 2020

  • CM Jam Kamal orders inquiry into killing of coal miners in Balochistan’s Machh

  • Pak Army ever ready to defeat its enemy

  • Sirajul Haq condemns killing of 11 coal miners

  • Hindu temple attack in Karak designed to malign Pakistan: Ashrafi

  • PM Khan wants only to save his seat: Bilawal

    • Comments are Closed