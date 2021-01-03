CM Jam Kamal orders inquiry into killing of coal miners in Balochistan’s Machh

QUETTA, Jan 03 (DNA): Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on

Sunday condemned the killing of eleven coal miners in Balochistan’s

Machh area and directed authorities concerned to fully investigate the

tragic incident.

“All authorities are ordered to fully investigate and take action on

splinji tragic incident to bring perpetrators to justice,” he wrote in a

tweet.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also condemned the killing of coal miners and

directed the FC to use all resources to apprehend the culprits behind

the shooting incident. “The condemnable killing of 11 innocent coal

miners in Machh Balochistan is yet another cowardly inhumane act of

terrorism,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

The coal miners were going to their workplace when unidentified armed

men opened fire on them, the law enforcement agencies sources said. The

injured and dead bodies were shifted to a hospital in Machh.

Unidentified gunmen said to be involved in the incident, as no further

details yet confirmed.

