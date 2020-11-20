China wishes to further boost ties with Pakistan

Ambassador of China Nong Rong says Parliamentary visits are an excellent means of improving and enhancing relations between the two countries

Ansar Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of China Nong Rong has said that Parliamentary visits are an excellent means of improving and enhancing relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Nong Rong made made these remarks during his meeting with Deputy Chairman Senate, Saleem Mandviwalla at his Chamber in Parliament House.

He added that being an old friend of Pakistan, China wishes to see solidarity in bilateral relations. He said that introduction of concessional trade policies would play an important role to attract Chinese investment in Pakistan.

Ambassador of China Nong Rong thanked Deputy Chairman Senate Senator Saleem Mandviwalla for his hospitality and said that he looked forward to developing stronger links through various parliamentary/business avenues between the two countries.

Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla while discussing trade and investment opportunities with China said that improving inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries will help enhance business and trade ties.

He said that in addition to this he looks forward to more interaction with the Pak-China friendship Group that he convenes. He showed reservations towards the total bilateral trade worth USD 18 billion between the two countries with a deficit of USD 8 billion.

He stressed the need decrease the trade deficit and explore unconventional areas of trade and investment in Pakistan. Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla suggested that direct Yuan-Rupee trade would enhance and strengthen trade ties between the two countries considerably.