China praises Pakistan’s support on Hong Kong issue

BEIJING, Oct 10 (DNA): China praised Pakistan for its “strong support”

on its position on the Hong Kong problem during a debate at the United

Nations General Assembly’s Third Committee.

Speaking at a regular briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry

Spokesperson Hua Chunying said Pakistan and Cuba represented the

relevant countries and delivered speeches, highlighting that China’s

implementation of Hong Kong National Security Law is good for the steady

implementation of the one country, two systems.

She pointed out that Pakistan also supported China’s measures in

Xinjiang to protect people’s rights, and opposed politicisation and

double standards on the human rights issue.

