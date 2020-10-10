China praises Pakistan’s support on Hong Kong issue
BEIJING, Oct 10 (DNA): China praised Pakistan for its “strong support”
on its position on the Hong Kong problem during a debate at the United
Nations General Assembly’s Third Committee.
Speaking at a regular briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry
Spokesperson Hua Chunying said Pakistan and Cuba represented the
relevant countries and delivered speeches, highlighting that China’s
implementation of Hong Kong National Security Law is good for the steady
implementation of the one country, two systems.
She pointed out that Pakistan also supported China’s measures in
Xinjiang to protect people’s rights, and opposed politicisation and
double standards on the human rights issue.
