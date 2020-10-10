Maulana launching movement to cover up Nawaz, Zardari’s corruption: Pervez Khattak

NOWSHERA, Oct 10 (DNA): Federal Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak has

said that JUI Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is starting the protest

movement to cover up the corruption of former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz

Sharif and PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari.

Addressing a traders union ceremony at Nowshera District Hall, the

Federal Minister said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was doing politics for

Islamabad, not Islam. He said there was no threat to the PTI government

and it will complete its term.

He said that the real face of the claimants of democracy has been

revealed to the nation, Fazlur Rehman was rejected by the people and

expelled from the assembly.

Pervez Khattak said that this a time for national unity but the

government is not afraid of opposition’s rallies and protests.

The Federal Minister for Defense said that recruitments are now made on

merit in every institution and the culture of ‘reference’ has come to an

end. The government is now on the right track and the PM’s main agenda

is to revive the economy, he added.

Pervez Khattak further said he has never used government funds for

personal use or done nepotism. “When I was the Chief Minister, I

released the most funds for sanitary work so that the streets could be

cleaned, but the local body administrators used just one percent of the

funds.

========