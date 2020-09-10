Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

China names Nong Rong as new ambassador to Pakistan

| September 10, 2020
ISLAMABAD (DNA): China has designated Nong Rong as a new ambassador to Pakistan who is currently a minister in a provincial government, media reported on Thursday.

Chinese Ambassador for Pakistan Yao Jing has been transferred back to headquarters in Beijing for the next posting.

He has been transferred two months before completing his three-year tenure.

The newly nominated ambassador, Nong Rong, is a political appointee who has expertise in trade and commerce.

Unlike the outgoing ambassador, he didn’t serve in Pakistan before the appointment.

Ambassador Yao Jing has served in Pakistan thrice in various capacities and in aggregate stayed in Islamabad for eleven years.

