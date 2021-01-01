Chairperson Pay and Pension Commission Nargis Sethi meets Hafeez Sheikh
ISLAMABAD, JAN 1 – Chairperson Pay and Pension Commission Ms. Nargis Sethi called on the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, today. Ms. Sethi briefed the Finance Minister about the working of Pay and Pension Commission to resolve the issue of burgeoning expenditure as pensions on the government exchequer as well as anomalies in pay and pension structure.
The Finance Minister emphasized the importance of reviewing the existing pay and pension mechanism, allowances, perks and possibilities of monetization in order to have a financially viable solution for Government employees.
During the meeting, the Chairperson apprised the Finance Minister about the working of the sub-committees and reiterated her commitment for streamlining the prevailing system of pay and pension based on principles of fairness and transparency.
