APBF sets new strategies for high economic growth for new year of 2021

DNA

LAHORE, JAN 1 – The All Pakistan Business Forum leadership, in its National Board meeting, has pledged to continue its hard work to resolve the key issues of business community and facilitate it through better economic growth, expressing the hope that the New Year would start a new era of development and prosperity for the whole nation.

The APBF arranged an online meeting through Zoom to highlight the successes and achievements of the Forum throughout the previous year of 2020, besides fixing new targets for the upcoming year of 2021.

The meeting was attended by APBF President Syed Maaz Mahmood, Secretary General Mr. Khuram Niaz, APBF Lahore Board President Amir Munir Malik, National Board Members Haroon Ali Khan, Amir Ata Barry, Naeem Ahmed and Lahore Board Member Dr. Saman Yazdani Khan.

APBF activity calendar for the year 2021 were also discussed and members gave their valuable inputs in this regard. Challenges of COVID-19 were also discussed with different remedies to support the business community in collaboration with the government and it was planned to write proposals to competent authorities.

APBF President Syed Maaz Mahmood gave the briefing on APBF recent meetings with various prominent personalities and government dignitaries, including Special Advisor to PM on youth affairs Usman Dar, Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Ambassador of Pakistan to Hungary Mohemmed Eajaz and Ambassador of Hungary to Pakistan Bela Fazekas.

He said that APBF, HEPA and Embassy of Pakistan in Hungary continued their effort to work closely to establish a Pak-Hungary Business Window. “It’ll the help the business community of both the countries to increase the interaction, business activity and bilateral trade, he added. He said that the APBF also facilitated TEVTA and BOMSIE to establish a Technical Institute in Sundar Industrial Estate that will give training to the industry demanding workforce, with the ultimate objective of playing positive part in the economy of Pakistan.

APBF office-bearers pledged that they would continue to make efforts for promotion of economic growth and take measures for the protection of interest of business community for ultimate welfare and prosperity of Pakistan.

Syed Maaz Mahmood thanked the National and Lahore board members for supporting the APBF and assured that, like in the past, he would always use the APBF platform to promote best business and economic interests of Pakistan.

He said that business community is a driving force for the economy therefore, government would have to take all stakeholders on board while taking trade and industry related decisions. He said that the industrial sector whose growth remained negative in 2019-20 is expected to show robust performance in the coming year due to business friendly policies.

The APBF Board members said that the recent initiative of the government of introducing electricity relief package to the small industries in which the additional electricity is being provided at subsidized rates and peak hours have been abolished would help our small businesses if the policy is implement fully.

They said that government should leave the challenges of 2020 aside and should now focus on the momentum of economic growth.

Syed Maaz Mahmood said that APBF would take all business stakeholders on board while finalizing key policy recommendations for the government. He said about 90 percent enterprises in Pakistan belong to SME sector and stressed that government should focus on promoting SMEs so that they could contribute more effectively in strengthening the economy of the country.