Chairman Senate meets Italian envoy; discusses COVID 19 challenges

| June 23, 2020
ISLAMABAD, JUNE 23: Ambassador of Italy, Andreas Ferrarese in a meeting with Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday.=DNA PHOTO

 

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of Italy Andreas Ferrarese called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here on Tuesday.  During the meeting both the countries agreed to enhance mutual ties especially in areas of trade, economy and parliamentary linkages.

On this occasion Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that the world is facing serious challenges due to Covid-19 epidemic and there is a need to adopt a collective approach to face the problems posed by this crisis.

He said that people and Parliament of Pakistan are deeply concerned on human and material loss caused by the epidemic in Italy.

He said that, he intended to visit Italian Embassy in Islamabad to condole over this human loss.  He said that Pakistan is eager to cooperate with Italy to face the challenge of epidemic with a collective approach.

He said that Parliamentary linkages are the most appropriate channel to boost political, economic and trade relations.  He said that Pakistan-Italy Friendship Group in Upper House of the Parliament would be activated to enhance the economic and business ties.  He also called for frequent exchange of delegations comprising of parliamentarians and business community in this regard.

 

The Italian ambassador said that Italy gives utmost importance to its relations with Pakistan and all out efforts would be made to boost the economic ties.  He said that the world community should adopt a collective approach to face the challenges arising out of Covid-19 epidemic.

 

ISLAMABAD, JUNE 23: Ambassador of Italy, Andreas Ferrarese in a meeting with Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday.=DNA PHOTO

