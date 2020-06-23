Police seek ban on PUBG in Pakistan after suicide incidents
LAHORE : The Punjab police on Tuesday decided to place a ban on popular online game PlayersUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) following the incidents of the suicide of teenagers while playing the game in Lahore.
According to details, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (Operations Wing) Lahore, Ashfaq Khan has decided to write a letter to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seeking a ban on hugely popular but brutal game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.
He said that the suicide of two teenagers in the past four days in Lahore is a tragic incident and the online game must be banned now.
The directives had been issued by a division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) headed by Justice Atir Mahmood on May 18 following a petition which stated the PUBG gameplay is severely affecting education and psychological progress of the children.
The Lahore High Court (LHC) had directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on May 18 to decide over banning popular online game – Player Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG) – in Pakistan within six weeks.
Almost the same complaints and concerned have been raised against PUBG being a popular online game among youth in various countries around the world where teenagers and minors have even lost their lives due to the addictive game.
According to reports, four countries have banned PUBG Mobile include India, China, Nepal and Iraq, however, the ban was later lifted in India and Nepal.
