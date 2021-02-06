Chairman JKSM thanks Pakistan for ‘unflinching’ support to Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD, FEB 6 (DNA) – Chairman Jammu & Kashmir Salvation Movement (J&KSM) Altaf Ahmad Bhat thanked Pakistan for ‘unflinching’ support to Kashmir cause and for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day.

J&KSM chairman urged UN secretary General to dedicate a special day -International Day of Solidarity -for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also urged Pakistan to influence OIC, European Union, Amnesty International and other rights bodies across the globe to play their role in mitigating the sufferings of people of Kashmir and to seek an end to killing of youth, arrests and detentions, caging of resistance leadership, immediate rollback of AFSPA, which provides a free license to forces to kill any Kashmir at their will.

We are indebted to Pakistan, people, religious, political, students and masses in general for their unconditional support and said that such a day will provide an opportunity “to remind the international community of the unresolved Kashmir issue”,added Chairman JKSM.

J&KSM chairman Altaf Ahmed Bhat pledged that despite repressive measures, the struggle of Kashmiri peoples’ for the right to self-determination will continue on all fronts till the final goal is achieved.

He also asked the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to fulfil its obligations towards ensuring peace in sub-continent and along the Line of Control.

Chairman JKSM Bhat suggested that all friends of Kashmir should come forward and Call International Kashmir Conference at a suitable Place, where everyone can reach easily from Pakistan, IIOJ&K and all over the world.

While diaspora in UK, Europe, USA and The Friends of Kashmir around the world should announce one day just like 5th February celebrated in Pakistan every year for Solidarity with the besieged and Oppressed People of Kashmir. Bhat added.=DNA

