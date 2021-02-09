Ceremony of Pakistan- Turkish joint military exercise
ISPR
08 Feb 2021 : Opening ceremony of Pakistan- Turkish joint military exercise *”ATATURK-XI”* 2021, held at Special Service Headquarters, Terbela.
Turkish Special Forces and SSG troops will take participate in 3 weeks long joint exercise. The exercise include Counter-Terrorism, Close Quater Battle, Cordon and Search, Rappelling, Fire and Move techniques, Helicopter Rappelling, Compound Clearance, Hostage and Rescue and Free Fall operations. The joint military texercise will further strengthen the bond of two brotherly nations and will help in adapting the emerging trends in military modernization and cooperation.
