Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Ceremony of Pakistan- Turkish joint military exercise

| February 9, 2021
IMG-20210209-WA0014
ISPR
08 Feb 2021 : Opening ceremony of Pakistan- Turkish joint military exercise *”ATATURK-XI”* 2021, held at Special Service Headquarters, Terbela.
Turkish Special Forces and  SSG troops will take participate in 3 weeks long joint exercise. The exercise include Counter-Terrorism, Close Quater Battle, Cordon and Search, Rappelling, Fire and Move techniques, Helicopter Rappelling, Compound Clearance, Hostage and Rescue  and Free Fall operations. The joint military texercise will further strengthen the bond of two brotherly nations and will help in adapting the emerging trends in military modernization and cooperation.
PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

SCP-1

CJP forms five-member bench to hear uplift funds case

ISLAMABAD : Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has constituted a five-member bench toRead More

IMG-20210209-WA0014

Ceremony of Pakistan- Turkish joint military exercise

ISPR 08 Feb 2021 : Opening ceremony of Pakistan- Turkish joint military exercise *”ATATURK-XI”* 2021,Read More

  • Bilawal vows to challenge presidential ordinance on Senate elections

  • China lauds Pak remarks about Xinjiang

  • World’s Best Intelligence Transport System Installed On Motorway

  • ECC approves Rs. 350 million as technical supplementary grant

  • PDM should rethink its actions for Pakistan’s sake: Qureshi

  • Masood Khan invites investors to tap investment opportunities in AJK

  • Uzbek envoy calls for increased academic cooperation

  • Chairman reviews performance of NAB-Rawalpindi

    • Comments are Closed