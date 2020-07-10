CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik meets PM Imran Khan

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JULY 10 – CEO PIA briefed the Prime Minister regarding ongoing negotiations with European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to ensure PIA flight operations for Europe.

Air Marshal Arshad Malik also briefed the Prime Minister regarding restructuring of PIA so as to make it a profitable and leading airline.

Prime Minister directed to expedite the restructuring plan in consultation with Advisor to PM on Institutional Reforms Dr. Ishrat Hussain and to present a framework in a week time.

Prime Minister emphasized that our Government has adopted across the board reforms agenda to make institutions efficient and service oriented.