Pakistan’s coronavirus death toll tops 5,000

ISLAMABAD, JULY 10 (DNA) – The country reported 2,775 coronavirus cases and 75 deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of infections to 243,623 and fatalities to 5,058.

2,775 new cases were detected after 23,255 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Centre.

89,449 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment while 149,092 patients have recuperated from the disease. 15,148,58 tests have been conducted across the country so far.

100,900 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 85,261 in Punjab, 29,406 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,099 in Balochistan, 13, 829 in Islamabad, 1,485 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,619 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The number of coronavirus cases across the world has surpassed over 12.3 million while the pandemic has so far claimed more than 556,500 lives.

According to report, in United States cases reached over 3.2 million cases and more than 135,800 deaths occurred from the virus. In Brazil, over 1.7 million cases and more than 69,200 deaths reported so far. About 7.1 million patients have so far recovered from the disease across the world. = DNA

=============================