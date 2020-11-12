Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

CDA continues roads repair work

| November 12, 2020
DNA

ISLAMABAD: Repairing and carpeting work of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on 7th avenue is underway. In the second phase of work lights will be installed on the avenue whereas the work of its beautification will be done in the third phase.

According to detail, CDA is taking great interest in cleanliness, beautification, developmental works, and restoration of infrastructure in the city. The authority started the work of repairing and restoration at 7th avenue which would be completed today (Friday). The machinery of MPO department is being used for the work on 7th avenue. The speedy work is underway on the said avenue. The officials and workers are working in two shifts. All the lights at the avenue will be restored soon. The work 9on beautification of the avenue will also be started just after the completion of the repairing work.

