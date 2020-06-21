CDA begins process for installing traffic signals at Ataturk Avenue

ISLAMABAD, JUNE 21 (DNA) – Capital Development Authority has started the process for installation of traffic signals on Ataturk Avenue from Khyaban-e-Sohrawrdi to Nazim-ud-Din Road. CDA has floated Tenders for installation of traffic signals. NIT amounting to Rs. 7,611,449/- has also been issued.

Traffic signals will be installed at six locations including junction of Atta Turk Avenue with Khyaban-e-Soharwardi, NADRA Chowk, junction of Attaturk Avenue with Fazal-e-Haq Road and junction of Attaturk Avenue with Jinnah Avenue. This will be part of smart signaling initiative being taken up by CDA for improved traffic management.

Dualization work of Ataturk Avenue was initiated back in 2017. Progress on the work remained slow. Incumbent CDA Administration which is determined to complete ongoing development works on fast pace and initiate new projects in the city attached high priority to complete work on Ataturk Avenue.

Ninety percent work on Ataturk Avenue has already been completed. Installation of traffic signals will bring development work on Ataturk Avenue near completion.

Thousands of commuters use Ataturk Avenue on daily basis. Completion of work on Ataturk Avenue will bring ease for commuters.DNA

