Man killed while resisting kidnap attempt in Gulshan-e-Maymar

KARACHI, June 21 (DNA): A man was shot dead while resisting a kidnap

attempt in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar neighbourhood on Saturday night.

According to local police, four suspects stormed the man’s residence in

Gulshan-e-Maymar and tried to abduct his wife. They opened fire at him

when he resisted the attempted kidnapping.

Upon being alerted, a police team reached the scene in no time and

foiled the abduction.

The police said the suspects fired gunshots at the personnel and in an

ensuing encounter, two of the suspected abductors were injured and later

taken into custody.

A passer-by also got hurt in the exchange of fire between the personnel

and the suspects.

The deceased was identified as Siraj. The suspects are his wife’s

cousins. DNA

============