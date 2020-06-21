Man killed while resisting kidnap attempt in Gulshan-e-Maymar
KARACHI, June 21 (DNA): A man was shot dead while resisting a kidnap
attempt in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar neighbourhood on Saturday night.
According to local police, four suspects stormed the man’s residence in
Gulshan-e-Maymar and tried to abduct his wife. They opened fire at him
when he resisted the attempted kidnapping.
Upon being alerted, a police team reached the scene in no time and
foiled the abduction.
The police said the suspects fired gunshots at the personnel and in an
ensuing encounter, two of the suspected abductors were injured and later
taken into custody.
A passer-by also got hurt in the exchange of fire between the personnel
and the suspects.
The deceased was identified as Siraj. The suspects are his wife’s
cousins. DNA
