Capuano appointed chief executive of Marriott International

Anthony Capuano has been appointed chief executive Marriott International following the death of Arne Sorenson. He was previously group president, global development, design and operations services with the hotel giant.

At the same time, the board also announced that Stephanie Linnartz, previously group president, consumer operations, technology and emerging businesses, has been appointed president of the company, effective immediately.

“Tony has played a critical role in Marriott’s growth over the last decade,” said J.W. “Bill” Marriott, Jr., executive chairman and chairman of the board, Marriott International.

“He will be a terrific leader as we continue to advance our growth strategy while also navigating the market dynamics of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“He works thoughtfully and pragmatically with our owner and franchisee community and has been steadfast in ensuring Marriott delivers operational excellence and elevated customer experiences at our properties.”

Prior to this appointment, Capuano, 55, was responsible for leading global development and design efforts and overseeing the company’s global operations discipline.

He began his Marriott career in 1995 as part of the market planning and feasibility team.

“I am honoured to be appointed to take the helm of Marriott, but it is a bittersweet moment,” said Capuano.

“Arne was a mentor, a champion and a friend to each member of his close-knit leadership team.”

As president, Linnartz will be responsible for developing and executing all aspects of the company’s global consumer strategy, including brand, marketing, sales, revenue management, customer engagement, digital, information technology, emerging businesses and loyalty strategies.

“Every member of the leadership team feels a profound sense of loss at Arne’s passing. He was not just a friend and a leader for us, he was a guidepost for the hospitality industry,” said Linnartz.

Prior to this appointment, Linnartz, 52, played a pivotal role during Marriott’s acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts, overseeing the integration of business-critical systems including reservations, property management, revenue management and loyalty.