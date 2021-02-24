Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Sharjeel, Babar power Kings to 196 against United

| February 24, 2021
So that’s it. United have managed to post a mammoth total.

OUT! Finally a wicket for Islamabad United. Sharjeel departs after scoring 105.

IU 176-2 (18.3)

OUT! Babar Azam finally departs after struggling for a bit. He departs after scoring 62 off 54.

IU 176-1 (18.2)

A freak kind of a knock from Sharjeel.

