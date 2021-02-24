Sharjeel, Babar power Kings to 196 against United
So that’s it. United have managed to post a mammoth total.
OUT! Finally a wicket for Islamabad United. Sharjeel departs after scoring 105.
IU 176-2 (18.3)
OUT! Babar Azam finally departs after struggling for a bit. He departs after scoring 62 off 54.
IU 176-1 (18.2)
A freak kind of a knock from Sharjeel.
