Business plan for Pakistan Railways on the anvil: Swati

ISLAMABAD : Minister for Pakistan Railways Azam Swati said on Thursday that a business plan to turn the railways into a profitable entity is in the pipeline.

Speaking during a question hour in the Senate today, he said the PR will be made profitable under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister accused past governments of making political appointments in the department. He said the Pakistan Railways’s land worth about Rs10 billion has been retrieved from land grabbers over the last one month.

He said there were more encroachments on the PR land in Karachi than in Punjab.

In a written reply, the ministry stated that 4789.08 acres of the railway’s land were encroached upon in the country, including 372.05 commercial land, 2310.77 residential land and 1274.42 agricultural land.