Business plan for Pakistan Railways on the anvil: Swati
ISLAMABAD : Minister for Pakistan Railways Azam Swati said on Thursday that a business plan to turn the railways into a profitable entity is in the pipeline.
Speaking during a question hour in the Senate today, he said the PR will be made profitable under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
He said there were more encroachments on the PR land in Karachi than in Punjab.
In a written reply, the ministry stated that 4789.08 acres of the railway’s land were encroached upon in the country, including 372.05 commercial land, 2310.77 residential land and 1274.42 agricultural land.
