PDM’s long march in March

| February 4, 2021
Leaders set March 26 as date for long march; PPP still opposed to resignations from assemblies

 

Shujaat Hamza

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman chaired an important meeting of the anti-government alliance as it mulled several strategies, including partipation in the Senate elections and the long march. The PDM decided to hold long march on March 26. The PPP opposed the idea of resignation from assemblies.

PPP’s delegation included Bilawal Bhutto, Yousaf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Sherry Rehman, Qamar Zaman Kaira, and Farhatullah Babar. Moreover, from PML-N, the party’s vice-president Maryam Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Rana Sanaullah are present.

Ameer Haider Hoti, Mehmood Khan Ackahzai, Aftab Sherpao, Akram Durrani, Owais Shah Noorani, Professor Sajid Mir, and Dr Malik are also in attendance.

Earlier, Fazl and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had reportedly spoken over the phone. Sources said the two leaders had consultations over the anti-government movement.

Nawaz is said to have agreed with the proposals put forward by Fazl, giving assurances to the PDM chief of PML-N’s full support on whatever PDM decides.

It was reported that Nawaz told Fazl that the PML-N is ready to use full force in the anti-government movement.

News of the phone call between Nawaz and Fazl comes after a meeting at Fazl’s house of JUI-F’s Central Working Committee which lasted for six hours. After the meeting, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz reached Fazl’s house with PML-N veteran leader Rana Sanaullah and party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

