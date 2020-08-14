Boat Rally held in Karachi to celebrate Independence Day

KARACHI : A boat rally held from Keamari to Manora on Friday (today) to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi, also participated in the boat rally. ” I have first time attended the boat rally and enjoyed it very much,” the minister said.

More than 30 boats participated the independence day rally, which started from Keamari, reached Manora and than returned back to Keamari.

Maritime Affairs minister Ali Zaidi, expressed his disappointment over heaps of garbage at Karachi Port. “I have saw several ports across the globe but didn’t see the garbage in this volume,” Zaidi exclaimed.

Earlier, talking to media at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam here Ali Zaidi said Pakistan is moving forward with the policies of the prime minister and economic conditions of the country are improving.

“The prime minister’s smart lockdown policy helped to control the coronavirus,” he said.

“It was the responsibility of the political government to seek solution of civic problems in Karachi but unfortunately it didn’t happen,” he said.