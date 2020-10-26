Chairman NAB reviews under trial cases

DNA

Islamabad: Oct 26 – A high level meeting was held on Monday with Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB in the chair. Hussain Asghar deputy Chairman NAB, Asghar Haider, prosecutor general, Accountability, Zahir Shah,Director General operations. DGs of all bureaus attended the meeting via video link.

The meeting reviewed the overall performance of bureau and expressed satisfaction over it.

The meeting reviewed under trial cases and decided that the prosecution and operation divisions would pursue the cases in coordination with after collecting evidence, verified documents and in the light of witnesses’ statements.

The meeting also reviewed improving the standard of conducting complaint verifications,inquiries and investigations.The meeting decided to further improve the functioning of forensic Science laboratory.It was decided to impart on job short courses for capacity building of investigation officers and prosecutors to enable them to meet modern day requirements as per law.

Chairman NAB directed to utilise all available resources for concluding the mega corruption white collar cases on scientific basis so that the corrupt elements could be punished.

Chairman NAB directed that the complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations should be taken to logical conclusion by taking the benefit of the collective wisdom of Combined Investigation Team (CIT). Proper monitoring of the performance of NAB headquarters and all regional bureaus would be ensured on the directives of chairman.By ensuring persistent vigilance the required legal assistance could be provided if required.

Chairman NAB said right now 1230

Corruption references are under trial in different Respected Accountability courts of the country. The relevant DGs should ensure that the cases should be pursued in an effective way and make possible the recovery of looted money from corrupt events and subsequently deposit in the national exchequer.

Chairman NAB said that NAB is a national institution making sincere corruption elimination efforts.The performance of NAB has been lauded by reputed national and international institutes.The increase in receipt of complaints as comparing to last year’s shows enhanced confidence of people on Bureau.

He said NAB officers should utilise their energies on concluding investigations, inquiries on merit in a transparent way. He said that the faith of NAB is corruption

Free Pakistan.NAB officers should ensure implementing zero tolerance policy sans caring about any propaganda or pressure as per law. He said that NAB is a people friendly institute . All the people visiting NAB should be dealt with respect and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.