Azerbaijan: 91 die, 392 injured in Armenian attack on civilians

BAKU – Since September 27, 2020 the armed forces of Armenia have been targeting the civilian population, private houses and civilian infrastructure in Azerbaijan in a deliberate, widespread and systematic manner. By doing so, Armenia grossly violates its obligations under international humanitarian law, including the 1949 Geneva Conventions and its Additional Protocols as well as disregards the humanitarian ceasefire declared on October 10, 18 and 25.

On October 29, Armenia continued to escalate tensions with attacks in various directions, including across the international border with Azerbaijan. As reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, at about 13:18 and 13:20, two Su-25 attack aircrafts of Armenia’s armed forces that attempted to attack positions of the Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces in the Gubadli direction, were neutralized by Azerbaijan Air Defense Units.

Moreover, Armenia’s armed forces continued targetingBarda, Goranboy, Goygol and Tartar regions with rockets and heavy artillery. As a result of the attacks, one civilian – 53 years old woman – was killed in the Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy. A rocket launched by Armenia hit the roof the victim’s house.

Moreover, the Armenian armed forces also deliberately fired at the Tartar region while a group of Ambassadors, military attaches and officials of international organizations accredited to Azerbaijan visited the region.

As reported by the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), Armenia’s artillery attacks on the territory ofGoygol region, located away from the combat zone, caused forest fire. As of the reporting time, MES was engaged to contain the spread of and extinguish the fire.

As of October 29, in total 91 civilians, including children, women and elderly were killed, 392 civilians have been hospitalized with serious injuries.Moreover, 2406 private houses, 92 apartment buildings and 423 civilian infrastructure were damaged and became unserviceable as a result of Armenia’s deliberate, widespread and systematic attacks.