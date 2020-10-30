Live Pakistan vs Zimbabwe first ODI
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan opted to bat first after winning the toss in their first match against of the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe .
The opening match at the Pindi Stadium is Babar Azam’s first as Pakistan’s ODI captain. It is also the first international match to be played in the country without spectators.
You can watch the match live on state owned PTV Sports and live on the YouTube channel of the PCB .
