‘We are under attack’: Aamir Liaquat, wife test positive for coronavirus

| November 5, 2020
Karachi : Television anchor and PTI leader from Karachi Aamir Liaquat Hussain on Thursday announced he and his wife have both tested positive for coronavirus.

“We are under attack,” Hussain wrote on Twitter, in a dramatic post that  added: “Attacker detected, the notorious #COVID-19. Victims: Aamir Liaquat and Syeda Tuba Aamir.”

The TV celebrity, who shot to fame with his Ramazan quiz shows, said that today marks the second day of being infected.

“Today is the second day. Ginger, Garlic, Kalongi, Black Pepper, Clove, Star Maze and Cinnamon are the helpers,” he said, speaking of his bid to relieve symptoms.

“Prayers needed,” he added.

