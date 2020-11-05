Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Army chief says ties with Bosnia excellent

| November 5, 2020
November 5, 2020

Bosnian president meets Gen Bajwa; acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace & stability in the region

 

DNA

RAWALPINDI: Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia & Herzegovina visited GHQ, today. Matters of mutual interest, regional security & Pak-Bosnia & Herzegovina relations came under discussion. The COAS Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa  said that Pakistan attaches great importance to brotherly relations with Bosnia & Herzegovina .20201105_152120

He said Pakistan is proud of strong bond of love & support between people of two countries. Both discussed enhanced bilateral cooperation in various fields including defence, technical expertise & joint ventures. The visiting dignitary also acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace & stability in the region & pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both brotherly countries. Earlier on arrival at GHQ, the visiting dignitary was presented guard of honour and laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to martyrs. DNA

