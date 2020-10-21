Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

13,727 citizens get fine tickets over signal violations during ongoing year

| October 21, 2020
Capture 1

ISLAMABAD, OCT 21 (DNA) – Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 13,727 fine tickets to road users over violation of traffic signals during the ongoing year, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, he said that special campaign is underway to check violations while various squads headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed are performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

During the ongoing year, the police spokesman said that action was taken and 13,727 road users were fined over violation of traffic signals.

The SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that efforts are underway to ensure disciplinary traffic system in the city and he also appealed the citizens to follow rules. He said that ITP personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said that ITP is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people.

The SSP (Traffic) also appealed the citizens to cooperate with ITP in maintaining traffic discipline in the city. = DNA

===========================

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Capture 1

Gujranwala court extends Capt Safdar’s interim bail

GUJRANWALA, OCT 21 (DNA) – A Gujranwala sessions court on Wednesday extended interim bail of Captain (retd)Read More

0

Army chief visits forward areas at Chamb Sector

RAWALPINDI, OCT 21 (DNA) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Read More

  • 13,727 citizens get fine tickets over signal violations during ongoing year

  • Pak headed in right direction finally; current account in surplus: PM

  • Prime suspects granted bail in Karachi doctor-blogger suicide case

  • Only a sovereign Afghan govt can avert another civil war after US withdrawal: Hekmatyar

  • With the right efforts today we won’t see a “pandemic winter”

  • FPCCI extends support to economic outreach vision of Imran Khan: President FPCCI

  • Pakistan, Oman sign MoU for mly cooperation

  • Pakistan expresses grief over loss of precious lives in a tragic incident in Jalalabad

    • Comments are Closed