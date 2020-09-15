Arbaeen: PIA announces schedule for special flights to Baghdad, Najaf

KARACHI : The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced on Tuesday to operate special flights to Iraq’s holy cities of Najaf and Baghdad to facilitate people intending to perform the religious ritual of Arbaeen.

A spokesperson for the national flag carrier said the flight schedule has been finalised as people will now be able to travel to Najaf and Baghdad from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. The airline will operate flights from September 27 till October 5, he said.

PIA has introduced special reduced fares for pilgrims, the spokesperson said.

PIA CEO retired Air Marshal Arshad Malik, sharing his views on the finalisation of the flights’ schedule, said the airline feels privileged to serve zaireen. He instructed PIA officials to provide the best possible services to passengers travelling via the national airline’s flights.

The spokesperson said the decision to operate special flights was made on the instructions of Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan to facilitate pilgrims.

He said the PIA CEO also held meetings with Iraq’s ambassador to Pakistan to discuss and ensure swift commencement of special flights.