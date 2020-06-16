Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Another plane carrying PPEs arrives from China

| June 16, 2020
China-2-1

ISLAMABAD: Another flight carrying PPEs from China to help Pakistan in fight against novel coronavirus on Tuesday landed at the Islamabad airport.

The PPEs include 15,0000 N-95 face masks and 5,00000 surgical masks.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal thanked the Chinese government for the help on behalf of people and government of Pakistan.

He said there is no shortage of testing equipment in the country in terms of coronavirus and underlined the need of oxygen more than ventilators.

“The provinces can carry out as many as coronavirus tests they want to,”

The chairman NDMA said that they have provided 250 ventilators to the provinces thus so far.

Last month, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt General Muhammad Afzal had also said that there is no shortfall of coronavirus testing kits and machines in Pakistan.

PM Khan directs provinces to implement smart lockdown
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired a meeting to review coronavirus situation in the country including possible surge in COVID-19 cases in next few days.

Speaking during the meeting, the prime minister stressed upon the need to strictly follow precautionary measures citing that it could control the virus outbreak.

“We are taking every measure to contain COVID-19 pandemic and public cooperation will be important for successful implementation of government-formulated policy,” he said.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

China-2-1

Another plane carrying PPEs arrives from China

ISLAMABAD: Another flight carrying PPEs from China to help Pakistan in fight against novel coronavirusRead More

1

MPs take up key constitutional, legal, rules amendments for budget scrutiny

ISLAMABAD, JUN 15 (DNA) – In a PILDAT organised online briefing/course on Overview of theRead More

  • Caffeinated drinks will now cost 12% more in Pakistan

  • Business Community rejects luxury tax in Islamabad, calls for its withdrawal

  • Six die as van overturns on Faisalabad-Gojra motorway

  • Air chief pays tribute to PAF war veteran group captain (retd) Saif ul Azam

  • 32 more succumb to COVID-19 in KPK

  • PM directs NDMA to ensure availability of COVID-19 medicines, injections

  • The Incredible India?

  • China again offers Shehbaz Sharif assistance in treating COVID-19

    • Comments are Closed