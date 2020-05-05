Another member of Sugar and Flour Inquiry Commission tests positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD (Dna) – Another member of the Sugar and Flour Inquiry Commission has tested positive for novel coronavirus which may further delay its report, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

The first positive case was reported on Monday after which coronavirus tests of all other members of the commission were conducted and the tally has now reached two.

The Sugar and Flour Inquiry Commission was initially scheduled to submit its report on April 25 but was given another three weeks to complete the work.

The report may face further delay after two members of the commission have been tested positive for the pandemic.