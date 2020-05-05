Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Debt relief format to be shared between Pakistan, G20 by next week

May 5, 2020
00

ISLAMABAD (Dna) – The paperwork regarding debt relief by the G20 countries has been finalized and the format will be shared between G20 and Pakistan by next week, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

The debt deferment will be implemented from May 1 and Pakistan is likely to get a relief of $ 1.17 billion. Under the plan, each country from the selected 76 countries will be evaluated on basis of their outstanding debt and economic condition.

Apart from loan repayment reliefs from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Paris Club will defer both the principle and interest payments of loan for countries including Pakistan.

