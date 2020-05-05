Punjab govt decides to further ease lockdown restrictions from May 9

LAHORE (Dna) – Punjab government on Tuesday decided to further ease lockdown restrictions from May 9.

The decision was taken during an important meeting chaired by Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Sources privy to the government said that the shops of pipe, steels, spare parts, machinery and electrical goods will now be allowed to open in the province.

The government has also decided to open shops related to the textile industry, construction industry and glass manufacturers. All shops will be open for a specific time.

The provincial government has decided to open the clothes shops 6 hours from the 15th of Ramazan and the public will also be allowed to go to the parks, but the swings will remain closed.

Government sources further said that for any sector to be opened, it will be necessary to implement SOPs first.

The Punjab government will make a formal announcement on May 8 in this regard.

Earlier today, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said relaxation in lockdown does not mean novel coronavirus is controlled as cases are increasing in Punjab and all other provinces.

The governor talked to media in Lahore and stressed that people should be helped regardless of their class and political affiliation under current circumstances.

“We must change our lifestyle according to the situation as the epidemic still exists and we are going through a tough phase. We have to win the war against coronavirus by staying at home.

“The government has taken important steps for financial help of the needy as the entire nation is looking towards us. Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) have distributed five hundred and fifty thousand ration bags so far.

“Hopefully political and business figures will also help people as small trades have been ruined due to the pandemic.

“People must adopt safety measures against coronavirus which is a dangerous disease. Several families have died of coronavirus in Europe.”