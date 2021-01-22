Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Amtibah, 78, still most popular Indian actor

January 22, 2021
0

NEW DELHI – 78-year-old Amitabh Bachchan is still the most popular male actor in India, an India Today survey has revealed. Bollywood’s Big B got 29% of total votes and emerged as the most popular Indian superstar, according to the Mood of the Nation survey,

Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar ranked second on the list with 24% votes.

Deepika Padukone, who will be doing five films in 2021 including one with Shah Rukh Khan, emerged as the most popular Indian actress. She secured 17% of the total votes in the survey.

Priyanka Chopra trailed her with 16% votes. Kangana Ranaut followed with 15% while Katrina was on number four with 12% votes.

