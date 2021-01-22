Our youth is our pride: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, JAN 22 (DNA) – Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that the talent and skills of our youth has earned respect and dignity all around the world. He said that achievements of Pakistani youth in diverse fields have proved that they just need guidance and encouragement to be world class achievers and champions.

He expressed these views during the meeting with delegation of Sportspersons and women world record holder who called on him at parliament house, today.

The speaker Asad Qiaser said that Pakistani women are capable and they proved themselves as worth model to be followed. He said that women participation in sports and excelling in all socio-economic fields is praiseworthy.

He further mentioned that these successful women are beacon of light and inspiration other women who were struggling and have to achieve high targets in life. He said that habit of hard work and consistency was imperative to change the fate of the nation. He mentioned that these women are our ambassadors who proved themselves as bright face of Pakistan across the world.

Senator Ayub Afridi was also present there and he appreciated the achievements of young women.

The delegation was comprised of Ms.Emma Alam World Memory Champion, Ms.Syeda Kisa Zehra World record holder, Ms. Abeerah Ather 7th in global ranking, Ms.Shomie Alam French Mind Mapping Champion.

The participants thanked the Speaker for giving them opportunity to meet and visit Parliament House. They all resolved to continue their efforts in the development and prosperity of the country.=DNA

