Ambassador of Japan greets  Javed Miandad on his birthday

Islamabad: JUNE (DNA) = MATSUDA Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, has extended his sincere and heartfelt greetings to the former captain and a legendary cricketer of Pakistan Javed Miandad on his 63rd birthday.

Ambassador MATSUDA while conveying his warmest wishes to the super star of the cricketing world has said that ” today is a special day for you and all of your valued fans across the world. On this auspicious occasion, I, on behalf of the cricket lovers in Japan and the Embassy of Japan in Pakistan extend our warmest wishes to you for a happy and a healthy life. ”

The Ambassador said that since cricket is a passion among the Pakistani people but let me tell you that the game is becoming popular in Japan too as more than 200 local/club level cricket teams do exist in Japan as of today. He said that it’s our great honor that for the first time ever, Japanese Under 19 men cricket team had qualified and participated in the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 which was held in South Africa early this year.

The Ambassador also expressed his hope that Japan and Pakistan can strengthen their cricketing ties in coming times as the later not only holds rich experience in the game but also have qualified coaches and great talent.