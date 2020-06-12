President of Uzbekistan holds talks with EBRD President

On June 11, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held talks with the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Suma Chakrabarti, via videoconference.

The Head of the state noted with deep satisfaction the high level of relations and fruitful cooperation of the Republic of Uzbekistan with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development achieved in recent years.

Thanks to the joint implementation of the provisions outlined in the Bank’s Country Strategy and the roadmap, the EBRD is currently one of the key partners in promoting priority programs and projects aimed at ensuring sustainable socio-economic development in Uzbekistan.

The project portfolio is about $1.2 billion and covers all priority areas. At the same time, a third of all allocated funds are directed to support the private sector and entrepreneurship, including within the framework of efforts to minimize the negative consequences of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. In addition, the parties are considering new project proposals worth about $1 billion.

The Bank’s experts also took an active part in elaboration of legislative acts and strategic initiatives in public-private partnership, developing the capital market, reforming the banking sector and other sectors of Uzbekistan’s economy.

The EBRD has enhanced its representative office in Tashkent and opened an office in Andijan. The other, in Urgench, is expected to start activities next year.