Ambassador of Hungary Béla Fazekas meets Deputy Chairman Senate

DNA

ISLAMABAD, OCT 26 – Ambassador of Hungary H.E Mr. Béla Fazekas made a courtesy call on Deputy Chairman Senate, Saleem Mandviwalla in his Chamber at Parliament House, Islamabad, and exchanged views over trade, investment and other issues of mutual interest.

Deputy Chairman Senate, Saleem Mandviwalla while discussing trade and investment opportunities with Switzerland said that improving inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries will help enhance business and trade ties. He said that in addition to Parliamentary Groups he would like to visit Hungary officially, along with a business delegation to explore business and trade opportunities between the two countries. He showed reservations towards the current USD 30 million Hungarian investments in the Pakistan and stressed the need for it to be increased. He stressed the need for promotion of tourism between the two countries as well.

Ambassador of Hungary H.E Mr. Béla Fazekas was of the view that Parliamentary visits are an excellent means of improving and enhancing relations between the two countries. Regarding increasing trade and investment opportunities, the Ambassador informed Deputy Chairman Senate, Saleem Mandviwalla; that for this, signing of an agreement on investment protection between the two counties is imperative. He added that a draft of the agreement had been submitted to the Board of Investment (BOI) three years ago.

Ambassador of Hungary H.E Mr. Béla Fazekas thanked Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla for his hospitality and said that he looked forward to developing stronger links between the two countries through various parliamentary/business avenues. The two leaders agreed that both countries will benefit greatly from the exchange of trade and tourism opportunities between the two countries.