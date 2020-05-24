Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

AIR CHIEF GREETS NATION ON THE AUSPICIOUS OCCASION OF EID UL FITR

| May 24, 2020
IMG-20200524-WA0145
Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force  greeted the whole nation on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr. The Air Chief in his message stated that this Eid  comes in very unusual circumstances. On one hand the Nation is resiliently fighting COVID-19 pandemic; while on the other, our hearts mourn the loss of precious lives in tragic Crash of PK-8303. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the Corona Victims and martyrs of PIA plane crash. The Air Chief also paid tribute to Kashmiri brethren who are under unprecedented Indian aggression and atrocities.
