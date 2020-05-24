Australian HC donates books to children library

A.M.BHATTI

ISLAMABAD (DNA) -Australia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw and his wife Gaynor Shaw donated 70 books to a Children’s Library at SOS Children’s Village.

“From classic storybooks to books on science and history, we hope this Eidi keeps 145 kids at the facility entertained while their schools remain closed,” High Commissioner Shaw said.

In a special message on Eid ul Fitr, the High Commissioner sent his warmest wishes to Muslims in Pakistan, back home in Australia and around the world.

“As we mark this holy festival, let us remember those who lost their lives in the tragic plane crash in Karachi and to the COVID-19 pandemic. During Ramadan and Eid, we see the very best of the values which unite us all: of tolerance, of unity, compassion for the other and of being of service to our communities. It is drawing on these very qualities, illustrated and encouraged by the Prophet (PBUH) that can guide us in these challenging times,” High Commissioner said.

“Islam has become the second most common religion in Australia, and more than 60,000 Pakistani Australians make up the largest of Australia’s dynamic Muslim communities. Their contribution continues to be integral in making Australia one of the most successful and vibrant multicultural societies in the world,” he added.

Highlighting the growing people-to-people links between Australia and Pakistan, Dr Shaw said, “The links between our two countries draw on over 70 years of friendship and are underpinned by a shared Commonwealth heritage, engagement on peace and security, steady trade ties, cooperation on education and our common love of cricket and sport. On behalf of my family and the Australian High Commission, Gaynor and I wish you all a happy and peaceful Eid. Eid Mubarak!”