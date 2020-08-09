AIOU initiates efforts for regularizing services of temporary workers
ISLAMABAD, AUG 09 (DNA): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has
initiated the process of regularization of services of its temporary
employees by giving them opportunities of competition.
According to a statement of the AIOU issued to the press, in the past
hundreds of workers were employed in this mega university of the country
on temporary basis without adopting any procedure or rules.
The number of such employees increased with the passage of time. Taking
note of this state of affairs the Executive Council of the university,
supreme body of the AIOU, in its 116th meeting directed the university
to take steps for regularization of eligible temporary employees after
fulfilling the criteria of merit and service rules, the statement said.
Following the directives of the Executive Council the present
administration of the university regularized services of 201 temporary
employees. Moreover, the university has advertised around 230 posts of
BPS 2-5 in the national press last week and is working on advertising
another 100 vacancies of BPS 5-15 soon.
Professor Dr. Zia ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor AIOU views, “Open
University is one of those national institutions on which the whole
nation can pride, and hence this is our duty to save its resources and
keep its interests higher than our personal ones. There will be no
discrimination and nepotism in the selection process against the
advertised posts. Rather everyone will be given a fair chance to prove
himself and get appointed on merit”, the statement further said.
It is pertinent to mention here that in the past these contract and
daily wage employees were inducted into the university due to one or
another reason, but the principle of fair competition was not followed
while recruiting them. DNA
