AIOU initiates efforts for regularizing services of temporary workers

ISLAMABAD, AUG 09 (DNA): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has

initiated the process of regularization of services of its temporary

employees by giving them opportunities of competition.

According to a statement of the AIOU issued to the press, in the past

hundreds of workers were employed in this mega university of the country

on temporary basis without adopting any procedure or rules.

The number of such employees increased with the passage of time. Taking

note of this state of affairs the Executive Council of the university,

supreme body of the AIOU, in its 116th meeting directed the university

to take steps for regularization of eligible temporary employees after

fulfilling the criteria of merit and service rules, the statement said.

Following the directives of the Executive Council the present

administration of the university regularized services of 201 temporary

employees. Moreover, the university has advertised around 230 posts of

BPS 2-5 in the national press last week and is working on advertising

another 100 vacancies of BPS 5-15 soon.

Professor Dr. Zia ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor AIOU views, “Open

University is one of those national institutions on which the whole

nation can pride, and hence this is our duty to save its resources and

keep its interests higher than our personal ones. There will be no

discrimination and nepotism in the selection process against the

advertised posts. Rather everyone will be given a fair chance to prove

himself and get appointed on merit”, the statement further said.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the past these contract and

daily wage employees were inducted into the university due to one or

another reason, but the principle of fair competition was not followed

while recruiting them. DNA

