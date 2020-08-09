PIA to operate Karachi-Skardu flights twice a week

KARACHI, AUG 9 (DNA) – The national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has decided to operate flights from Karachi to Skardu to facilitate tourists as well as residents of Gilgit Baltistan.

Informed sources said the airline’s chief executive officer has instructed the sales manager to operationalise the Karachi-Skardu route. They said the national flag carrier will operate flights on this route twice a week.

PIA’s Airbus 320 will be used for the purpose. Flights will be diverted to Islamabad in case of inclement weather.

On August 6, Pakistan International Airlines announced a major cut in its domestic fares ahead of Independence Day. A PIA spokesman said flyers travelling on domestic flights to Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad will be able to avail a 14 per cent cut until August 14.

“An extraordinary relief is also announced in terms of luggage carried by the passengers on its domestic flights as each passenger will be allowed to carry 73 kilograms during the flight,” he said. DNA

