Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

118 stranded Indian nationals to be repatriated via Wagah border

| August 9, 2020
1

LAHORE, AUG 9 (DNA) – 118 Indian nationals stuck in Pakistan due to the closure of the country’s frontiers will head back home through the Wagah border crossing on Monday.

The Government of Pakistan has intimated to the Indian Embassy in Islamabad the scheduled return of the Indian citizens on August 10.

The embassy had requested the government to make arrangements for the stranded Indian nationals’ repatriation to their home country.

They had come to Pakistan to visit their relatives here and perform religious rites but got stuck due to lockdown restrictions.

Earlier, on July 9, 114 Indian nationals stuck in Pakistan had returned to their homeland via the Wagah bordering crossing.

Prior to that as many as 250 Indian nationals stranded in the country were repatriated in June. DNA

================

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

1

Sindh reports 303 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths

KARACHI, AUG 9 (DNA) – The novel coronavirus has claimed 10 more lives and infectedRead More

2

Masood terms Kashmir as deep wound on Muslim ummah’s body

MUZAFFARABAD, AUG 9 (DNA) – The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that theRead More

  • Visitors throng tourist spots as coronavirus shutdown ends

  • PIA to operate Karachi-Skardu flights twice a week

  • AIOU initiates efforts for regularizing services of temporary workers

  • 118 stranded Indian nationals to be repatriated via Wagah border

  • Weekly markets in Islamabad reopen

  • Khyber men uproot trees planted during government’s plantation drive

  • Planning to head up north? Stock up on masks first

  • Relief operation continues in various rain affected areas of Dadu, Jhal Magsi

    • Comments are Closed