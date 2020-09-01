Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

NEPRA okays Rs0.86 per unit increase in electricity tariff

| September 1, 2020
ISLAMABAD, SEPT 01 (DNA) – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday approved Rs0.86 per unit increase in power tariff on account of fuel cost adjustment of electricity.

The fuel adjustment charges for the month of July would be charged in consumer bills in next month. The power regulator gave its approval after hearing a request by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) that sought an increase of Rs0.86 in electricity rates.

This tariff hike will put an additional burden of Rs10 billion on power consumers. National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday had imposed a fine of Rs200 million on K-Electric over excessive load shedding in Karachi.

The fine was imposed against the K-Electric for excessive load shedding during the month of June and July this year. The K-Electric slapped with the fine for violating NEPRA Act, terms and conditions of its license and directions given by the Authority in its multi-year tariff. =DNA

