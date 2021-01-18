AIOU announces to continue its ongoing scholarships schemes

ISLAMABAD, JAN 18 (DNA) – Allama Iqbal Open University has announced to continue its scholarships schemes to provide financial assistance to the students. Besides merit scholarship schemes, earn to learn initiative and final year project grant, university is providing financial assistance to transgenders, prisoners, different abled people as well as children of martyrs so that after seeking education, they may contribute in the progress and development of the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that AIOU is the only university in Pakistan, both in public and private sectors, which provides free matriculation education to the people of Baluchistan, Gilgit Baltistan and former FATA.

The students are required to contact students advisory and counseling services or their respective regional offices in order to obtain further information to avail these opportunities. Moreover, university has commenced admissions in spring 2021 semester from January 15, 2021.

Prospectus sale points have been established throughout the country at the union council levels to provide admission facilities at the doorsteps of the people. Prospectuses and admission forms of all the programs are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

According to Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum, VC, AIOU, being a prestigious national institution, it is the primary responsibility of the university to provide equal educational opportunities to the poor and deserving so that no one is deprived of their right to education because of financial constraints.

These schemes will benefit brilliant students of lower socio-economic class of the society who are unable to complete their education because of lack of resources. All these schemes are being implemented in all of the provinces of the country, AJK as well as northern areas through AIOU regional offices.

Various committees have been formed to ensure transparency in the implementation of these schemes as well as to present guidelines to further improve their TORs and implementation structure. These scholarships schemes, undoubtedly, play a key role in enhancing rate of literacy in the country.=DNA

