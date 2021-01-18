2021 Galiyat Snow Festival to kick off on Jan 22

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 18 (DNA): The three-day Galiyat Snow Festival 2021 will kick off with colorful activities in the scenic Nathiagali and other serene spots of Galiyat Valley from Jan 22.

Organized by the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and Galiyat Development Authority (GDA), the festival will offer all kinds of activities to entertain tourists and visitors, including skiing, snow-tubing, trekking, biking, snow hiking, bonfire, tug-of-war, snow football and camping.

The organizers told Gwadar Pro on Monday that a large number of tourists and visitors are expected to come this year to enjoy activities in the province following all COVID-19 SOP.

This festival will help boost the tourism sector in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and will provide entertainment opportunities to local and foreign tourists.

It is the second snow festival organized in KPK, following the snow festival in the western hills of Malam Jabba in Swat.