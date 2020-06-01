Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

AIOU to accept web-based results for next admission

June 1, 2020
ISLAMABAD, JUN 1 / DNA / = Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it will accept web-based provincial certificate (result) to facilitate its students taking admissions in Spring, 2020 semester.

As per the announcement, the eligible students could apply for admission for BA Associate Degree and BEd four years till June 5, along with the required documents.

Recently declared results have been placed at the University’s official website and simultaneously, result intimation cards were issued to the students at their postal address.

