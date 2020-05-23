Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Aagha Ali and Hina Altaf tie the knot in private ceremony

| May 23, 2020
Renowned actors Aagha Ali and Hina Altaf tied the knot in a private ceremony on Friday.

The celebrity couple took to Instagram to share the news of their nikkah with their fans.

Sharing pictures from the ceremony where the couple were surrounded by a bunch of dear ones, Hina shared that the two started out hating each other, then gradually became friends before eventually deciding to spend the rest of their lives with each other.

“All I thought about him was wrong. This man won my heart. I have not seen someone so loyal and caring. Keeping my happiness above everything. Today we promised each other for making our new life, filled with happiness and laughter, trusting each other and being honest to each other. END OF THE DAY this is what we both wanted,” she wrote.Aagha also took to social media to pen down the couple met. He said the last 11 months have been crazy for them: “Movies, Street Fighter, Endless talks and You became a part of my life like no one has .. I loved every second I spent with you .. and then the Lockdown happened … I missed you like a part of me was missing!!! I realised and was sure that I want to spend the rest of my life you … and here we go!”

