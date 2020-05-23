Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan surge to 52,437

| May 23, 2020
person-tossing-globe-1275393

ISLAMABAD: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has risen to 52,437 with 1743 cases reported during the last twenty-four hours nationwide, on Saturday.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) 18730 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 20883 in Sindh, 7391 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3198 in Balochistan, 1457 in Islamabad, 607 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 171 in Azad Kashmir.

16,653 patients have so far recovered from the virus while the death toll stands at 1101 with thirty-four deaths reported during the last twenty-four hours.

Global coronavirus cases

The coronavirus pandemic has so far claimed over 340,047 deaths across the world and more than 5.3 million infections have been detected.

The United States has the highest death toll with 97,647 followed by Britain with 36,393 and Italy with 32,616.

Over two point one six million people so far have recovered from the infection.

Related News

