Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

55 more die of coronavirus, 2,123 test positive in 24 hours

| January 13, 2021
corona2

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan recorded as many as 2,123 new cases of the coronavirus over the previous 24 hours with 55 more fatalities.

According to the latest update released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 2,123 new cases emerged after 39,450 samples were tested during this period.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country has soared to 508,824 with addition of the fresh infections while the countrywide death toll jumped to 10,772.

There are a total of 33,102 active cases, out of which 2,366 have been billed as critical. The number of patients recuperating from the disease stands at 464,950.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak began last year in Feb, Sindh has reported a total of 228,949 infections, Punjab 146,525, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 62,018, Balochistan 18,467, Islamabad 39,462, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 8,521, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,882.

On Jan 12, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, said that procurement of COVID-19 vaccine will take some time as the federal government is in talks with the vaccine manufacturing firms.

He said that efforts are afoot to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the earliest.

HEALTH No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

corona2

55 more die of coronavirus, 2,123 test positive in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan recorded as many as 2,123 new cases of the coronavirus over theRead More

1960204-financeministerasadumaraddressesthekarachistockexchangeoctafp-1556284488

Procurement of COVID-19 vaccines will take some time: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: The head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar has saidRead More

  • Sino-Pak traditional medicine cooperation booming under health corridor 

  • Pakistan records 1,877 fresh Covid-19 infections, 32 fatalities

  • Improve your immune system this winter by drinking kinnow juice

  • Pakistan records 2,482 fresh Covid-19 infections, 50 fatalities

  • Coronavirus claims 52 more lives as 2,118 test positive

  • Abu Dhabi launches free vaccine campaign

  • Russia keen to supply its vaccine to Pakistan

  • Coronavirus claims 59 more lives, affects 1,947 in 24 hours

    • Comments are Closed