55 more die of coronavirus, 2,123 test positive in 24 hours
ISLAMABAD : Pakistan recorded as many as 2,123 new cases of the coronavirus over the previous 24 hours with 55 more fatalities.
According to the latest update released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 2,123 new cases emerged after 39,450 samples were tested during this period.
There are a total of 33,102 active cases, out of which 2,366 have been billed as critical. The number of patients recuperating from the disease stands at 464,950.
Since the Covid-19 outbreak began last year in Feb, Sindh has reported a total of 228,949 infections, Punjab 146,525, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 62,018, Balochistan 18,467, Islamabad 39,462, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 8,521, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,882.
On Jan 12, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, said that procurement of COVID-19 vaccine will take some time as the federal government is in talks with the vaccine manufacturing firms.
He said that efforts are afoot to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the earliest.
Related News
55 more die of coronavirus, 2,123 test positive in 24 hours
ISLAMABAD : Pakistan recorded as many as 2,123 new cases of the coronavirus over theRead More
Procurement of COVID-19 vaccines will take some time: Asad Umar
ISLAMABAD: The head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar has saidRead More
Comments are Closed