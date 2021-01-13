55 more die of coronavirus, 2,123 test positive in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan recorded as many as 2,123 new cases of the coronavirus over the previous 24 hours with 55 more fatalities.

According to the latest update released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 2,123 new cases emerged after 39,450 samples were tested during this period.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country has soared to 508,824 with addition of the fresh infections while the countrywide death toll jumped to 10,772.

There are a total of 33,102 active cases, out of which 2,366 have been billed as critical. The number of patients recuperating from the disease stands at 464,950.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak began last year in Feb, Sindh has reported a total of 228,949 infections, Punjab 146,525, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 62,018, Balochistan 18,467, Islamabad 39,462, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 8,521, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,882.

On Jan 12, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, said that procurement of COVID-19 vaccine will take some time as the federal government is in talks with the vaccine manufacturing firms.

He said that efforts are afoot to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the earliest.