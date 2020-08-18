Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

318 more people test positive for coronavirus in Sindh, five die

| August 18, 2020
KARACHI, AUG 18 (DNA) – A total of 318 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Sindh over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of confirmed infections in the province to 126,743.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a statement on the coronavirus situation said as many as 8,094 samples were tested during this period, out of which 318 turned out to be positive.

Five more coronavirus-related deaths were reported during the previous 24 hours, he said, adding this has brought the number of deaths from the disease to 2,336.

Thus far, 906,323 samples have been tested for the presence of coronavirus, CM Murad pointed out. He said 392 more patients recuperated from the disease over the past 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 120,241.

There are 4,166 patients under treatment, 378 of whom are at various hospitals, six at isolation centres and 3,784 at home. 202 of the Covid patients are critically ill, out of whom 36 are struggling for their lives on vents. Out of the 318 new cases, 133 were detected in Karachi. =DNA

